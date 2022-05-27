FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Barring injury, Jordan Mims will be the starting running back for the Fresno State football team this fall. He has been a Bulldog since 2017, and he has waited patiently behind Ronnie Rivers.

Behind Mims, there are several guys hoping to move up the depth chart, including a new guy from the SEC: Simi Bakare.

Bakare announced on social media that he has transferred to the Bulldogs after spending the last few seasons at Missouri. He did not play that much for the Tigers, which explains why he entered the transfer portal.

Simi Bakare is tall for a running back (6’3″). According to 247sports.com, he will have two years of eligibility at Fresno State.