Series history: Fresno State softball team is 11-2 all-time against Minnesota

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State softball team is headed to Los Angeles this weekend to make its 34th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs’ first opponent in the regional is Minnesota, a team with which they have history.

It goes back 38 years, to 1983.

Fresno State and Minnesota have played 13 times since 1983, with the Bulldogs winning the first eleven games. Two of those games took place in 1998, the year Fresno State won the national championship.

The Golden Gophers have won the last two games in the series, however, both of which were played in Fresno (in 2015 and in 2017). And Minnesota was a Top 25 team in both of those recent matchups.

When these teams meet on Friday (5pm PT on ESPNU), Minnesota will once again be a Top 25 team as the Golden Gophers are ranked No. 24 in the final poll of the regular season.

UCLA, the host school in the Los Angeles Regional, is ranked No. 2 in that same poll. The other team in the regional is Long Beach State.