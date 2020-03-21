COVID-19 Information

Second injury for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is hurt.

We knew that, he fractured a rib at the end of last season and that sidelined him during spring training.

As it turns out, the ex-Bulldog also was dealing with a partially collapsed lung.

Judge spoke with reporters on Friday in Tampa where that second injury was revealed. He said his lung is now fine, and supposedly the rib injury is what led to the partially collapsed lung.

With Opening Day pushed back until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus, Judge has plenty of time to heal.

“That’s the silver lining in all of this,” he said. “Having the ability to not feel rushed trying to get back for a certain date. We don’t really have a date right now. I’m just trying to let it heal, not trying to rush it.”

Judge revealed he had a CT scan, and it showed a ‘slight improvement’ to his rib.

