The Seattle Seahawks signed rookie RB Ronnie Rivers. Rivers spent much of training camp with the Arizona Cardinals before being cut this month.

During his time as a Bulldog, Rivers set the school record for career touchdowns with 52. Rivers also set the rushing touchdowns record with 40. The ex-Bulldog ranks third in school history with 3,417 career rushing yards.

Rivers will now battle for a roster spot with the Seahawks. Seattle’s final preseason game is scheduled for Friday against the Dallas Cowboys.