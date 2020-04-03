Screen Time with Lee Marks

FRESNO, Calif. – Thursday was the third day in a row we have had the chance to talk with one of the Fresno State football coaches via Zoom.

For the second day in a row, the coach has a deep connection to Boise State: Lee Marks. Like Julius Brown, Marks both played and coached at Boise State.

“They grew at different paces, right, as far as brands,” said Marks of the two programs. “The outsider perspective. Being inside, and seeing and competing against Fresno and now having an opportunity to be here, I would say this is one of the most well-respected programs, to me, in the country.”

Lee Marks isthe Bulldogs’ new assistant head coach, running backs coach and run game coordinator.

