Screen Time with Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If not for the coronavirus, the Fresno State football team would have already held seven of its spring practices by now.

Instead, like the rest of us, the Bulldogs have ‘social distancing.’

“I have a huge appreciation for being around our guys more than ever, just because we don’t have them here,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday afternoon, during a virtual press conference held through Zoom. “You know, you walk outside in the morning and you certainly got a beautiful day, and you’re just like, ‘man we could be practicing.’ And coaching these guys up and having some fun and seeing the smiles.

“I think the guys are really sensing that too. I think they’re gonna really find how much they miss the game.”

