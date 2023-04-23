FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Scott Barnes is in stable condition on Sunday after being taken to a Fresno-area hospital on Saturday night. Barnes, the athletic director at Oregon State since 2016, was in Fresno this weekend for Fresno State’s annual Top Dog banquet.

Scott Barnes played basketball for the Bulldogs in the mid-1980’s.

During Saturday night’s banquet, he was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center after he experienced what was called a “medical event.”

“All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving,” said Oregon State president Dr. Jayathi Y. Murthy in a news release.