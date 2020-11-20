Saturday’s Fresno State-San Jose State game canceled following confirmed COVID-19 case

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Mountain West Conference game between Fresno State and San Jose State has been called off and is being declared a ‘no contest’ following a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the football program.

The confirmation of a confirmed case was made by Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey.

We unfortunately have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within our football program. In coordination with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and extensive contract tracing efforts, we have identified additional student-athletes who, per public health protocols, are required to be quarantined as a precaution. As a result, we will not be able to participate in this weekend’s scheduled competition against San Jose State. Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey

Due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program, the Bulldogs are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Nov. 21 vs. San José State.



Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game. pic.twitter.com/ATEchz6Abj — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2020

Fresno State played Utah State in its last game, this past Saturday, and the Aggies have had their next game canceled as well due to an “upward trend of COVID-19 in their program.”

There is no plan to reschedule Saturday’s game that was previously planned for 4pm at Bulldog Stadium.