Sapolu to be DeBoer’s offensive line coach

The Fresno State football twitter account released a video on Thursday night, introducing Roman Sapolu as the team’s new offensive line coach.

Sapolu was hired by Jeff Tedford in 2019 as the team’s assistant offensive line coach. He also worked alongside offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Ryan Grubb last season with the Bulldogs, and Grubb is being retained as the offensive coordinator under new head coach Kalen DeBoer,
 
Sapolu was a four-year letter winner as an offensive lineman at Oregon State (2010-14).

Coaching-wise, he has served as a graduate assistant at Nebraska, and spent one year as the offensive line coach at Idaho State (2018) before coming to Fresno State.

Sapolu’s father, Jesse, played offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers from 1983-1997, winning four Super Bowls.

