San Diego State up to No. 4 in the country

Six days ago, San Diego State beat Fresno State as the No. 7 team in the country. Now, the Aztecs are the No. 4 team in the country.

After beating the Bulldogs on Tuesday, the Aztecs won at Nevada on Saturday.

On Monday, they moved up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

San Diego State (19-0) is the only undefeated team left in Division I.

Fresno State and San Diego State have already played twice this season. The only way they play a third time is if they meet in the Mountain West Tournament in March.