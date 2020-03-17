San Diego State ranked 6th in final USA Today Coaches Poll

San Diego State was the best men’s basketball team in the Mountain West this season, at least in the regular season. (Utah State beat San Diego State to win the Mountain West Tournament.)

In the final USA Today Coaches Poll, released on Monday, the Aztecs (30-2) finished 6th. In addition, head coach Brian Dutcher was named USA Today Sports’ National Coach of the Year.

Fresno State lost both of its games against San Diego State this season, 61-52 on January 1st in San Diego and 64-55 on January 14th in Fresno.

