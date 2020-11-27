San Diego State finds replacement game, will play Colorado instead of Fresno State this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team was supposed to host San Diego State on Friday.

Due to COVID-19 and contact tracing, that game was canceled, along with the Bulldogs’ scheduled game last weekend against San Jose State.

The Spartans did not play last weekend; however, the Aztecs are playing this weekend.

San Diego State found a replacement game: at Colorado on Saturday.

The Buffaloes (2-0) were supposed to play at USC on Saturday, but that game was canceled on Thursday due to COVID-19 and contact tracing within the USC program.

