FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State interim head coach Ryan Overland has been promoted to head coach. The longtime assistant of the Diamond ‘Dogs program has been named the fourth head coach in program history.

“After an extensive national search, it became clear that Ryan Overland is the right coach to build upon our storied past and lead our baseball program into an exciting new era in our history” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey.

Overland became interim head coach of the Bulldogs following the retirement of Mike Batesole in December 2022. Overland led Fresno State to a 30-27 overall record this past season and a 16-14 finish in Mountain West play.

“I am extremely honored for the opportunity to be the head coach of Fresno State baseball, a program that means so much to not only myself, but so many people” said Overland.

The Diamond ‘Dogs won three league regular season titles and conference tournament titles in Overland’s tenure, with three NCAA tournament appearances.

