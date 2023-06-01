FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Wednesday, Ryan Overland was named the ninth head coach in Fresno State baseball history. On Thursday, he was officially introduced as such in a press conference on campus.

Overland, the interim head coach this past season, led the Bulldogs to a 30-27 record after the retirement of Mike Batesole in December.

“To lead this program, one that I’ve been a part of for more than half my life now. Coming here as an 18-year-old as a player, as an assistant coach and now to be here today as the head coach is an incredible honor,” said Overland. “And I can’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”

Ryan Overland was on Mike Batesole’s staff for eleven seasons as an assistant coach. And that is after a four-year playing career at Fresno State, which included a national championship in 2008.

“When you become a Bulldog, you get a bond for life with the other Bulldogs. I’ve had the opportunity to feel that as a player and now as a coach,” he said. “That’s brought on so many opportunities to see things in a different light, and the relationships with the people and the Bulldogs in this program.”