Ryan Mathews inducted into Kern County Sports Hall of Fame

In the entire history of Fresno State football, which goes back to 1921, only five players have been first-round NFL draft picks:

J.D. Williams (1990)

Trent Dilfer (1994)

David Carr (2002)

Logan Mankins (2005)

Ryan Mathews (2010)

That is an exclusive group.

So is being a Hall of Famer, and, as of Wednesday, Mathews can say he is one in Kern County. Mathews, the third-leading rusher in Fresno State history, is one of four individuals being inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020.

“You know, this is my home. This is where I grew up, this is where I played football. Spent a lot of hours here,” said Mathews, who was the nation’s leading rusher as a senior at West High in Bakersfield. “Very blessed to be able to come back and to be able to be an inductee into the Bob Elias Hall of Fame. I’m happy to be back. It’s been so long since I’ve been back to West High.”

Joining Ryan Mathews in the Class of 2020 are Casey Mears (NASCAR), Jerry Scott (basketball referee) and Scott Semar (track & field coach).