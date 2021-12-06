Ryan Grubb follows Kalen DeBoer to Washington, joins Huskies staff as offensive coordinator

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Exactly one week after Kalen DeBoer was named the head football coach at the University of Washington, Ryan Grubb has been named the Huskies’ offensive coordinator.

Grubb, who had been the offensive coordinator at Fresno State since 2019, has been with the Bulldogs since 2017 when both he and Kalen DeBoer were hired from Eastern Michigan.

Grubb and DeBoer first began working together in 2007 in Sioux Falls.

“Thank you, Bulldog Nation,” Ryan Grubb wrote in a social media post on Monday morning. “I told the team Saturday morning that for the last five years I woke up with two things to accomplish each day…1) be the best husband/father I can possibly be. 2) Make Fresno State football great.

“I am a better man and better coach for my time here at Fresno State.”

