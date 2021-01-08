Ronnie Rivers returning to Fresno State in 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One more touchdown. That is all Ronnie Rivers needs to become Fresno State’s all-time leader in career touchdowns. He has 44, tied with fellow running back Anthony Daigle.

However, that might be temporary, because Rivers announced on Friday that he is coming back in 2021.

Ronnie Rivers is the latest Bulldog to take advantage of the NCAA granting fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. So far, ten Fresno State players have chosen to return.

In the above video, Rivers said he’s “got some records to break.”

One more touchdown, and he is the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in total touchdowns. Five more rushing touchdowns, and he’s the leader in that category as well.

Ronnie Rivers can also move up in career rushing yards and in career all-purpose yards. He is currently in seventh place in both of those categories.