Robyn Yorke’s son, Nick Yorke, signs with Red Sox

Nick Yorke has signed his contract.

Yorke, a high school second baseman, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox last month with the No. 17 overall pick. The value of the pick was approximately $3.6 million dollars. Yorke signed for well below that amount:

1st-rder Nick Yorke signs with @RedSox for $2.7 mil (slot 17 value = $3,609,700). California HS 2B, surprise 1st-rder but also one of best prep bats on West Coast, Boston loves offensive upside & didn't think he get to its next pick in 3rd rd. Arizona recruit @MLBDraft #WearAMask — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 7, 2020

Nick Yorke is the son of Robyn Yorke, one of the best softball players in Fresno State history.

Robyn Yorke played for the Bulldogs from 1994-1997 and was a four-time all-American. She had a career batting average of .435. In 1995, she hit .481 and had 114 hits, which led the NCAA.

