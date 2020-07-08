KSEE24 RESCAN /
Robyn Yorke’s son, Nick Yorke, signs with Red Sox

Nick Yorke has signed his contract.

Yorke, a high school second baseman, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox last month with the No. 17 overall pick. The value of the pick was approximately $3.6 million dollars. Yorke signed for well below that amount:

Nick Yorke is the son of Robyn Yorke, one of the best softball players in Fresno State history.

Robyn Yorke played for the Bulldogs from 1994-1997 and was a four-time all-American. She had a career batting average of .435. In 1995, she hit .481 and had 114 hits, which led the NCAA.

