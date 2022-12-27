Monday’s Central Valley sports headlines included a former Fresno State big man continuing to impress in the NBA, and a Bulldog wide receiver getting an invite to participate in a well-known all-star game taking place in early February.

Orlando Robinson posts NBA career highs

MIAMI, Florida – Former Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson has already been up-and-down between the Miami Heat and the G League a couple times this season, but he is back in the NBA now and, on Monday, continued to make a strong case for a more permanent stay there.

With Miami starting center Bam Adebayo out for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it gave Robinson a chance to play a bigger role.

He took advantage of the opportunity.



In 27 minutes of action off the bench, Orlando Robinson finished with a career-high 15 points (7-of-9 FG) and a career-high nine rebounds, seven of which came at the offensive end.

“Coming out, I just wanted to attack the boards, do anything I could do to contribute to the win,” Robinson said in an interview with Bally Sports Sun after game. “I was just focused on playing hard, and that’s what happened.”

15 PTS / 9 REB 🔥



Listen to Orlando Robinson talk about his career night in tonight's performance against the T-Wolves.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/WRSAonbPba — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 27, 2022

“Orlando’s played well every single time he’s been on the floor with us. A guy like that, you’re just happy to see him progress and get better, and get more confidence in himself and what his abilities are,” said Heat point guard Kyle Lowry. “He’s 7-for-9 and playing against Rudy Gobert, that’s a pretty good game. How many rebounds did he have? Nine rebounds. That’s a great game. Wait, he had seven offensive rebounds. That’s a good game for that dude, but it’s awesome to watch that, honestly. These young guys, you get proud to be part of their development.”

Kyle Lowry praised Orlando Robinson's career performance which contributed to the @MiamiHEAT win over Minnesota. @NBA | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/QYTD3N32i1 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 27, 2022

Bulldog wide receiver headed to college all-star game

FRESNO, Calif. – Departing Fresno State receiver Nikko Remigio is going to get a chance to impress the NFL scouts in early February, as he has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a college all-star game being played on February 2nd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



Two of his former Bulldog teammates, wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper and running back Jordan Mims, had previously accepted invitations to play in the game.

The game will be televised by the NFL Network, and according to the game’s website, “will bring approximately 125 of the nation’s top college seniors to be coached by NFL staffs for a week of preparation in front of hundreds of NFL scouts, professional agents and media, all leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.”



Nikko Remigio played one year for the Bulldogs, 2022, as a graduate transfer from Cal. He had 74 catches for 852 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

He also had two rushing touchdowns, and he returned two punts for scores. (One of them came at Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game earlier this month.)