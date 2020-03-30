Riddlesprigger on support from Giannis in Fresno State bracket challenge: “Everyone loves a Cinderella. It’s all for fun.”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – You can’t blame Giannis Antetokounmpo for wanting to support his girlfriend’s father.

Or for having so much free time on his hands due to the coronavirus.

Or for being famous.

Over the past few days, Antetokounmpo, the 2019 NBA MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks, has tweeted support for Pat Riddlesprigger in Fresno State’s bracket challenge. Riddlesprigger is a 15-seed and has thus far upset No. 2 Courtney Alexander and No. 10 Karachi Edo. And he is on his way to surging past No. 6 Demetrius Porter.

With the assistance of Giannis.

“Everyone loves a Cinderella. It’s all for fun,” said Riddlesprigger on Sunday night in a text message to Sports Central. “Hopefully no one is taking this too serious. There are some former players that got left off that should have been on it.

“Thankfully, Giannis has a little more followers than me.”