Reports: Tim DeRuyter heading to Oregon as DC

Multiple media outlets are reporting on Friday that Oregon is hiring Tim DeRuyter to be its new defensive coordinator. He would replace Andy Avalos, who was recently hired to be the head coach at Boise State.

DeRuyter, who has been the defensive coordinator at Cal since 2017, was Fresno State’s head coach from 2012 through 2016.

Hired to replace Pat Hill, DeRuyter won 20 games in his first two seasons with the Bulldogs, including Mountain West titles in both 2012 and 2013. However, after the departure of players such as Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Isaiah Burse, DeRuyter won just ten games over the next three seasons.

After a 1-7 start in 2016, he was fired midseason and replaced by Eric Kiesau on an interim basis.