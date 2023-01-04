(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple reports on Wednesday have Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore on his way to the SEC. Supposedly, the University of Missouri is hiring Moore for the same position:

Source: Missouri is finalizing a deal to make Fresno State OC Kirby Moore the school's next offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He was the OC/QB coach and play caller for Fresno State's Mountain West champion this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2023

Kirby Moore has been on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff since 2017. He was hired initially to be the wide receivers’ coach, and he was promoted to offensive coordinator in time for the 2022 season.

Fresno State went 10-4 in 2022, and the Bulldog offense led the Mountain West conference in points per game and total yards per game.