CHICAGO (KGPE) – Orlando Robinson is in Chicago this week as one of 76 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. The draft is next week, and Robinson intends to stay in the draft and hire an agent.

That is according to Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN.

Robinson was Fresno State’s best player this past season, being named first team all-Mountain West after averaging 19.4 ppg and 8.4 rpg. He is one of just two players in NCAA history to have a season with at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists.

Orlando Robinson is hoping to be the first Fresno State Bulldog drafted into the NBA since Paul George in 2010. Most mock drafts, however, project he will not be drafted.