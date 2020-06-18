Report: Fresno State wrestling program under investigation for having a stripper at a party with recruits

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Since its return a few years ago, the Fresno State wrestling program has had an all-American (Josh Hokit) and it has been ranked in the top ten nationally in attendance.

On Wednesday, the Fresno Bee reported the wrestling team is under investigation.

According to the story in the Bee, Fresno State’s athletics department “received internal reports that a stripper danced at a party last year that included recruits on official visits to the university.”

That is prohibited.

And it led to Director of Athletics Terry Tumey releasing the following statement:

Fresno State Athletics is aware of allegations about the wrestling program and is following all CSU and campus policies in conjunction with university administration, the Big 12 Conference and the NCAA. Fresno State takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and, as such, a thorough investigation into all aspects of the wrestling program was initiated immediately upon learning of these allegations. At this time, the investigation is on-going and, therefore, we are not able to make any additional comments at this time.

