The Fresno State men’s basketball team is adding another player: Devin Gage, a guard at DePaul University in Chicago.

Gage, a junior, was limited to just 12 games for the Blue Demons this past season due to injury. As a grad transfer, he will reportedly be eligible to play right away for the Bulldogs.

DePaul grad transfer Devin Gage tells me that he has committed to Fresno State.



Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2020

DePaul grad transfer Devin Gage has committed to Fresno State, he told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.