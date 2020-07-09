Remembering John Hoover

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – If John Hoover were alive today, he would be 57 years old. It has been exactly six years since Hoover passed away, on July 8th, 2014.

It has been 36 years since he last played at Fresno State, in 1984.

John Hoover was the best pitcher in the country that year; Baseball America named him the NCAA Pitcher of the Year. Hoover won 18 games in 1984, to go along with a nation-leading 205 strikeouts.

Hoover, the No. 25 overall pick in the 1984 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, finished his Fresno State career with 44 wins, a Bulldog record to this day. He threw 42 complete games, 19 of which came during that 1984 season.

