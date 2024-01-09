On March 30th, 1983, the Fresno State men’s basketball team beat DePaul, 69-60, at Madison Square Garden in New York City to win the National Invitation Tournament. Boyd Grant was the head coach of the Bulldogs, but his entire staff shared in that triumph.

Jim Thrash was the man whom Grant hired to be in charge of recruiting. Thrash was an assistant coach at Fresno State from 1977-1983.

He died on Friday.

Thrash, who was born in 1946, grew up in Illinois. A standout player in high school and in junior college, he came to Fresno State from Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was the head coach at Manzano High School.

During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Fresno State had a record of 131-42. And Jim Thrash is credited with recruiting Ron Anderson, Rod Higgins, Bernard Thompson and Pete Verhoeven to Fresno State.

From 2004-2018, Jim Thrash was an NBA scout. He worked for the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks.