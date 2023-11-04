(KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State men’s basketball coach Gary Colson has passed away.

Colson died on Friday at his home in Santa Barbara after a battle with lymphoma. He was 89 years old.

Gary Colson spent 34 years as a basketball coach, with stops at Valdosta State, Pepperdine, New Mexico and Fresno State.

He coached the Bulldogs for five seasons (1990-1995), going 76-73. His best season was his fourth season (1993-1994), when he led the Bulldogs to a record of 21-11 and a second place finish in the WAC.

Gary Colson is known for helping to bring the three-point shot to college basketball. He did so as a member of the NCAA Rules Committee in 1986.