Reggie Bush welcomed back by USC after ten-year disassociation

Reggie Bush has been welcomed back at USC.

For the past ten years, Bush had been disassociated with the university after both he and the school were penalized by the NCAA. An investigation determined Bush and his family received impermissible benefits while he was a student-athlete.

Bush returned his Heisman Trophy. And USC was forced to vacate 14 wins, one of which took place on November 19th, 2005. That is the game where Fresno State came close to beating No. 1 USC, despite Reggie Bush having the game of his life.

Bush had 513 all-purpose yards that night, in leading the Trojans to a 50-42 win. 294 of his yards came on the ground, and he scored rushing touchdowns of 45 yards and 50 yards in the third quarter.

The disassociation between Reggie Bush and USC expired on Wednesday.

