Reaction to Travis Brown testing positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. – On Sunday, we learned Travis Brown has the coronavirus.

Brown, a Fresno native and former football player at Clovis West High School and later at Fresno State, had to be taken to the hospital on March 14th.

“Not just a former athlete, but one that was here less than a decade ago,” said Jackson Moore, publisher of BarkBoard.com. “Was a star, was one of the rare four-star recruits to come out of the valley and stay home for Fresno State.

“It definitely puts it in perspective who can be affected by this.”