COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Reaction to Travis Brown testing positive for COVID-19

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. – On Sunday, we learned Travis Brown has the coronavirus.

Brown, a Fresno native and former football player at Clovis West High School and later at Fresno State, had to be taken to the hospital on March 14th.

“Not just a former athlete, but one that was here less than a decade ago,” said Jackson Moore, publisher of BarkBoard.com. “Was a star, was one of the rare four-star recruits to come out of the valley and stay home for Fresno State.

“It definitely puts it in perspective who can be affected by this.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

BullDog Insider- Play of the Week is Brought to you by

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Bulldog Insider Sponsored by: