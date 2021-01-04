Carr, Raiders talk about thrilling 32-31 win over Broncos in season finale

Jon Gruden has no interest in playing for ties.

On the final offensive play of the Raiders’ season, after scoring a touchdown, the team’s head coach could have elected to kick the extra point with 24 seconds left in regulation to send the game against the Broncos to overtime.

But not this time, and not during this season.

Gruden opted to go for two, and the successful two-point conversion led the Raiders to a spectacular come-from-behind win over their rivals.

The Raiders finish their first season in Las Vegas with an 8-8 record.

And they head into the offseason on a positive note, as both Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs were named to the Pro Bowl. Derek Carr, meanwhile, had one of his best seasons at quarterback.

However, there are plenty of holes in the defense that need to be addressed, including finding a new defensive coordinator.