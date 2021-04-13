Raiders QB Derek Carr tees it up at Pro-Am for MGM Resorts Championship

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Derek Carr was on the golf course on Tuesday, competing in the Pro-Am for this week’s MGM Resorts Championship in Las Vegas.

It is an event on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Carr, a former standout at Fresno State, has been the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2014. The Raiders went 8-8 in 2020.

“I’ve been here, this will be my eighth year with the team,” said Carr. “I won’t play for anybody else. It’s that special to me. So I’m very excited to finally get to play in front of the people I’ve gotten to meet around town. Literally, everybody I’ve met, ‘we have tickets!’ Well I can’t wait for you to come to a game, it will be so fun.

“So we need that homefield advantage, so Las Vegas, get ready, we’re gonna need you.”