HENDERSON, Nev. (KGPE) – Davante Adams said it was a ‘dream come true’ for him to play for the Raiders.

“You know, I grew up in East Palo Alto so I was a Raiders fan my whole life,” said Adams on Tuesday when he was officially introduced by his new team.

Davante Adams had spent the previous eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him in the second round back in 2014. Last season, he had 1,553 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

“I saw my (Raiders) jersey today, and I was happy to see that,” said Adams. “But it was a lot of emotion. First of all, when I first walked in, I had to run back out because I didn’t have my phone. You know, you gotta record everything now. So I had to grab my phone and fake it, and act like I was just walking up.”

The Las Vegas Raiders not only gave Davante Adams a jersey, they also gave him a lot of money: $141 million over five years.

The Raiders are hoping that the incredible numbers Adams put up with the Packers will continue now that he is reunited with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

“I’m a secure wide receiver so at the end of the day I know what I bring,” said Adams. “I told Derek, ‘don’t feel any pressure to force me the ball or nothing. We don’t have to try to please the media, please anybody. Let’s just go out there and do this thing like we did before.’ We put together a pretty good resume in college together. This ain’t college, but we still got that connection so looking forward to putting it on display.”

Adams and Carr played together for two seasons at Fresno State. In 2012, Adams had 1,312 receiving yards with 14 receiving touchdowns. One year later, he had 1,718 receiving yards with 24 receiving touchdowns.