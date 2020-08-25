Raiders’ GM “very pleased” with Derek Carr’s leadership

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Derek Carr is entering his seventh season in the NFL. Depending what you read, it’s a make-or-break year for the former Fresno State standout.

Carr put up good numbers last season for the Raiders. However, they have only had one winning season since he has been their starting quarterback.

“I’m just really pleased with the way Derek Carr has taken over this football team,” said Raiders’ General Manager Mike Mayock on Tuesday. “It goes back to the offseason. It goes back to all the workouts he had, with the players, and the players just confirming their buy-in. And that’s been awesome.

“I think Derek has just been natural. I think he gets better every day with Jon, Year 3. That’s been awesome.”

