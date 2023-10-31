FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Davey O’Brien Foundation named 35 quarterbacks to its ‘Quarterback Class of 2023’ on Monday.

One of those 35 is Mikey Keene.

A sophomore at Fresno State, Keene has thrown for 1,948 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He has led the Bulldogs to a 7-1 record in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback, missing only the Utah State game due to an ankle injury.

On Saturday, Fresno State hosts Boise State. It will be Mikey Keene’s first time experiencing the Fresno State-Boise State rivalry.

“I knew that Boise State was an excellent program, a program that had a tradition of winning and they still do today,” said Keene on Tuesday after practice. “And this is obviously a big rivalry, a big deal for the valley and Fresno State. I can feel that with the energy and the focus from these guys. And just talking in the offseason, I know that this is a big one. So we’re super excited for this opportunity this week.”

Fresno State and Boise State have played 25 times, with the Broncos winning 17 of those games. The Bulldogs won the last meeting, however, in the 2022 Mountain West championship game.