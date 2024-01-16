(KSEE/KGPE) – Logan Fife has a new landing spot.

On Tuesday morning, the former Fresno State quarterback posted on social media that he has committed to Montana.

The Grizzlies, who play in the Big Sky Conference, went 13-2 this season and they were the national runner-up in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Montana is the second school to which Logan Fife has committed in the last month. On December 17th, he announced that he committed to Minnesota after officially entering the transfer portal on December 4th.

On January 7th, Fife posted on social media that he decommitted from Minnesota and re-entered the portal.

Logan Fife is a native of Tracy, California. He spent four years at Fresno State, starting two games at quarterback this season and four games last season. He had 1,585 passing yards, ten total touchdowns and nine interceptions in his time with the Bulldogs.

He will have two years of eligibility at Montana.