QB Jake Haener to switch to No. 9 at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Jake Haener is changing numbers.

Fresno State announced on Wednesday that the junior quarterback is switching from No. 7 to No. 9. The last Bulldog to wear No. 9 was Josh Hokit, last season, but no quarterback has worn No. 9 since Kevin Sweeney in 1986.

That number is retired.

But Haener, whose family has known the Sweeney family for almost 40 years, received permission from both Kevin Sweeney and from Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer.

“I love the fact that I know his dad, his family, and he’s got a Fresno connection,” said Sweeney in a news release. “I think he wants to wear it and make his family proud, but also the Sweeney family proud.”

