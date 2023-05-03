NEW ORLEANS (KSEE) – Jake Haener arrived at Fresno State in September of 2019, and he had to sit out that year because of NCAA transfer rules.

He did so wearing No. 7.

The next year, in August of 2020, he switched from No. 7 to No. 9.

No quarterback had worn No. 9 at Fresno State since Kevin Sweeney in 1986, but Haener received permission. And ‘9’ is the number he wore for the three seasons he was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

On Wednesday, Haener was assigned No. 14 with the New Orleans Saints.

No Saints player has worn No. 9 since Drew Brees in 2020. Interestingly enough, though, last season quarterback Andy Dalton wore No. 14 in New Orleans.

He is no longer on the roster, whereas Haener is on the team now after he was drafted in the fourth round over the weekend.

There have been several Saints players to wear No. 14 over the years, including running back Mark Ingram in 2021 and quarterback Ed Hargett from 1969-1972. (Hargett was recently inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.)