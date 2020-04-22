President Castro to Fresno Bee: “We have experienced a significant loss of revenue”

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – When Fresno State brought back wrestling a few years ago, it also added women’s water polo. That gave the university a total of 21 sports: eight men’s sports and 13 women’s sports.

Every single one of those sports lost money in 2019.

And that was before the coronavirus shut things down, which only made things worse.

“We have experienced a significant loss of revenue,” Fresno State president Dr. Joseph Castro told the Fresno Bee on Tuesday. “In areas such as dining, housing, parking, athletics, Save Mart Center and other auxiliary operations.

“We have already imposed a pause on virtually all new hiring and ceased all business travel and event expenses for the foreseeable future. Other options for reducing costs will be considered in the coming weeks and months.”

One of those options is eliminating sports.

In the past few weeks, Cincinnati dropped soccer and Old Dominion dropped wrestling. The minimum number of sports required for Division I membership is 16.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast