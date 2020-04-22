President Castro to Fresno Bee: “We have experienced a significant loss of revenue”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – When Fresno State brought back wrestling a few years ago, it also added women’s water polo. That gave the university a total of 21 sports: eight men’s sports and 13 women’s sports.

Every single one of those sports lost money in 2019.

And that was before the coronavirus shut things down, which only made things worse.

“We have experienced a significant loss of revenue,” Fresno State president Dr. Joseph Castro told the Fresno Bee on Tuesday. “In areas such as dining, housing, parking, athletics, Save Mart Center and other auxiliary operations.

“We have already imposed a pause on virtually all new hiring and ceased all business travel and event expenses for the foreseeable future. Other options for reducing costs will be considered in the coming weeks and months.”

One of those options is eliminating sports.

In the past few weeks, Cincinnati dropped soccer and Old Dominion dropped wrestling. The minimum number of sports required for Division I membership is 16.

