Perry, Rodriguez, Smith, Wheatfall to return to Fresno State in 2021; OL Syrus Tuitele declares for NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Keric Wheatfall has announced that he is returning to the Fresno State football team in 2021. Wheatfall, a senior in 2020, was the Bulldogs’ second-leading receiver this past season.

He had 23 catches for 363 yards and one touchdown.

Wheatfall is taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to fall student-athletes. And he is not the only one; defensive back Deonte Perry, tight end Juan Rodriguez and center Matt Smith, one of the team captains in 2020, all announced that they will also be returning in 2021.

Linebacker Arron Mosby announced last week that he would be returning as well.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele will not return in 2021. Tuitele, a three-year starter at right tackle, announced on Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

And Tuitele is not the only Bulldog to leave the program. Several players had previously announced their intention to enter the transfer portal: wide receiver Chris Coleman, kicker Asa Fuller, punter Cade Fuller, running back Saevion Johnson, lineman Colby Warkentin and quarterback Ben Wooldridge.

