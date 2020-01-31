Paul George, not named an All-Star, scores eight points in return from injury

Paul George is not an All-Star this season.

The NBA’s All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday and the ex-Bulldog is not in that group, despite putting up good numbers this season.

He just has not played in enough games.

George, dealing with a hamstring injury, missed the last nine games for the Clippers before making his return to the court on Thursday night against the Kings.

In 19 minutes, Paul George scored eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. He had four rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers lost, 124-103.