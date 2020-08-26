Paul George bounces back, scores 35 points in Game 5 vs Mavericks

Orlando, FL – AUGUST 25: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers reacts to a play during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round One Game Five of the NBA Playoffs on August 25, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KSEE/KGPE) – “Playoff” P with a powerful performance.

We wondered which Paul George would show up on Tuesday night against the Mavericks: the guy who played well in Game 1? Or the guy who struggled in Games 2, 3 and 4?

The answer came quickly.

George, also known as “Playoff P,” scored as many points in the first quarter on Tuesday night as he did in 45 minutes in Game 4: nine. The former Fresno State standout was making shots from all over the floor, ending up with 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

The Clippers won in a blowout, 154-111, to take a 3-2 series lead.

“The bubble got the best of me. I was just in a dark place,” said George after the game. “I really wasn’t here, I checked out. These past couple games, it was just difficult. But, you know, I was just in a bad place.

“And I found my way, I’m back, and I look forward to the rest of this run.”

The Clippers will try to close out the series on Thursday night.

