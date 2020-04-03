Pat Riddlesprigger defeats Paul George, advances to championship of Fresno State bracket challenge

FRESNO, Calif. – Giannis strikes again.

Pat Riddlesprigger is in the championship match of Fresno State’s online bracket challenge, his Cinderella run continuing thanks to another tweet of support from Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Tough one but we can do it 💪🏽 #VotePat Let’s go!!!!! https://t.co/xux8iTMKVx — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) April 2, 2020

The “Greek Freak” was able to once again persuade his one million Twitter followers to #VotePat. Almost two-thirds of the 6,738 votes in Thursday’s Final Four matchup against Paul George went to Riddlesprigger, whose daughter is dating Antetokounmpo.

No. 1 Melvin Ely, the second-leading scorer in Fresno State history, is the only player left standing in the field of 64 besides Riddlesprigger. The championship round will take place on Saturday.

