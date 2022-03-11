LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been a few years since Rodney Terry was the head coach of the Fresno State men’s basketball team. One thing he always said was, “you have to play hard for 40 minutes.”

Until Thursday, it had been a week and a half since Fresno State played a game that only lasted 40 minutes. In three consecutive games, the Bulldogs played double overtime at San Diego State, overtime at Wyoming and overtime against San Jose State in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.

They did not play overtime on Thursday against San Diego State in the quarterfinal round, but they lost, 53-46.

Junior forward Orlando Robinson once again led the way for Fresno State, finishing with a game-high 25 points. He also pulled down eleven rebounds for his tenth double-double this season.

San Diego State, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, took the lead for good with approximately six minutes to play in the second half. The Aztecs now advance to the semifinals to face No. 2 Colorado State on Friday.