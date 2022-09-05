(KSEE) – Jonathan Smith is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Oregon State football team. Before he came to Corvallis, he worked in Seattle as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington.

He is the coach who recruited Jake Haener to the Huskies.

“Starts with his arm talent. He can throw it and make all the throws accurate,” said Smith, ahead of Saturday’s game between Fresno State and Oregon State where he will try to slow down Haener and the Bulldog offense. “Know the kid well. Tough, good decision-maker, won’t back down to anything.”

“He’s been in my living room, yeah,” smiled Haener. “He was at my last high school game with Coach Petersen in December of 2016 watching me play against Najee Harris and Antioch.”

Najee Harris is an NFL running back who is in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chances are Jonathan Smith talked about what he saw from Haener in that game with Jeff Tedford. In 2016, the year before Tedford took over at Fresno State, he was on staff at Washington as an offensive analyst.

“Yeah, I know him really well, he’s a great coach,” said Tedford, the Bulldogs’ head coach. “And really enjoyed my year there with him and watching him work at Washington. He did a great job there.”

“I try to pick his brain anytime I’m around him,” said Smith. “The guy can identify ways to attack a defense and so that goes back to the discipline or the coverage, and the techniques.

“He’s just been around the game a long time.”