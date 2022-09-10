FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team has a history of playing teams from the Pac-12. But it is not often that a Pac-12 team visits Fresno.

The last time was in 2015 (Utah).

Oregon State’s last visit to Fresno was in 2003. The Beavers also visited Fresno in 2001, when they were ranked No. 10 in the country. Oregon State’s quarterback in that game was Jonathan Smith, who is now the team’s head coach.

He led his team to a win on Saturday night.

Oregon State (2-0) stunned Fresno State (1-1), after the Beavers scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game as Jack Colletto ran it in from two yards out after a seven play, 73-yard drive in the final 58 seconds.

Saturday’s game was evenly matched, with both teams scoring touchdowns in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, they traded touchdown for touchdown in the final two minutes before Oregon State scored the last touchdown on Colletto’s run.

Jack Colletto also scored the first touchdown of the game, on a direct snap after a 13-play drive. He is a three-way player for the Beavers.

For the Bulldogs, quarterback Jake Haener passed for 360 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jordan Mims carried the ball 21 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Kicker Abe Montano made four field goals for Fresno State but he also missed three kicks: two field goals (one from 52 yards out) and an extra point.

Fresno State will travel to Los Angeles next weekend to face its second Pac-12 opponent in a row, No. 10 USC (2-0).