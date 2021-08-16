Oregon, Fresno State’s Week 2 opponent, ranked No. 11 in preseason AP Poll

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The college football season begins in less than two weeks: Saturday, August 28th.

Fresno State plays its first game on that day, hosting UConn at Bulldog Stadium. The next Saturday, the Bulldogs play a ranked opponent: No. 11 Oregon.

The AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, with Oregon checking in as the eleventh-ranked team in the country. The Ducks are No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, which was released several days ago.

“Yeah, I’ve been there before,” said quarterback Jake Haener, a transfer from Washington. “We played them, we were both Top 15 at the time. It was a really cool experience and it’s a heated rivalry up there between UW and Oregon. Just being able to see that and experience that environment so I kind of have an idea of what I’m getting myself into going in there. It’s exciting, it’s gonna be a good challenge, they’re a really good program. We’re gonna be ready, but first we gotta take care of UConn, can’t look past that. They’re Week 1, and they got all our attention right now.”

Fresno State won its last game against a Top 25 opponent: Boise State, in the 2018 Mountain West championship game.