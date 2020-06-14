On This Day in History (2012): Nick Watney holes out for double eagle at the U.S. Open

SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day eight years ago, Nick Watney holed out for double eagle at the U.S. Open.

On June 14th, 2012, Watney, a former Fresno State all-American golfer, hit a five-iron from 190 yards out on the 17th hole at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

That is what is called a double eagle, or an “albatross.” And it is very rare, much harder to do than hit a hole-in-one!

Watney tied for 21st place at the U.S. Open that year.

