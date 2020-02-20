Noah Blackwell scores 25 pts, leads Fresno State to win over Air Force

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team only has six wins in Mountain West play this season, but two of them have come against Air Force.

Behind 25 points from senior guard Noah Blackwell, the Bulldogs picked up the second of those two wins on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State (10-17, 6-10 MW) also got ten points from freshman Orlando Robinson and 14 rebounds from Nate Grimes. The Bulldogs, who play at Nevada on Saturday, have won two of their last three games.