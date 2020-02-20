No Sweet 16: Fresno State women’s basketball team now 15-1 in MW

There will be no perfect regular season for the Fresno State women’s basketball team this season in Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs, winners of the conference’s regular season championship, were 15-0 in the Mountain West entering Wednesday’s game at Air Force. But despite three players scoring in double figures, they lost, 88-65.

Fresno State (22-5, 15-1 MW) only shot 19% from three-point range (4-of-21).

The win for Air Force (7-19, 5-10 MW) is its first-ever win over Fresno State in 16 tries (1-15).